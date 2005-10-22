Life Support Systems
By Tas - tas@oustudent.me.uk
Introduction
Within our natural environment we only have one real life support system - the planet Earth. The planet provides all the requirements we have for life, in one form or another.
In order that we can see how this is the case, during this presentation we will look at the components that make up the life support system on Earth.
Life Support Systems
The Essential Components of The Earth's Life Support System
For life, as we know it, to exist there are certain components that must be present in the "life support system." These essential components can be defined as a usable energy supply (mainly food), water, essential elements, and a suitable temperature. (Westcott, R., p 24)
In addition to these components, in order to function a life support system needs some form of regulation mechanism to ensure that the finite resources are properly used and replenished where required.
Continued on Page 2 - Page 3 - Page 4 - Page 5 - Page 6
Reference
Westcott, R., ed. (2004) T210 Block One: The Environment, Risk and Public Health, Milton Keynes, The Open University.