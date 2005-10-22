If you have any comments or suggestions for topics we should cover under the technology banner then please stop by the discussion board and let us know.

The Linux Convert site explains how, even today, building your own linux box can be cheaper than getting an off the shelf Windows PC. There is a new article on why you should use linux there now.

A survey , shows that less then 40% of the British public feel they are well informed about science.

Life Support Systems

By Tas - tas@oustudent.me.uk

Introduction

Within our natural environment we only have one real life support system - the planet Earth. The planet provides all the requirements we have for life, in one form or another.

In order that we can see how this is the case, during this presentation we will look at the components that make up the life support system on Earth.

Life Support Systems

The Essential Components of The Earth's Life Support System

For life, as we know it, to exist there are certain components that must be present in the "life support system." These essential components can be defined as a usable energy supply (mainly food), water, essential elements, and a suitable temperature. (Westcott, R., p 24)

In addition to these components, in order to function a life support system needs some form of regulation mechanism to ensure that the finite resources are properly used and replenished where required.

Continued on Page 2 - Page 3 - Page 4 - Page 5 - Page 6

Reference

Westcott, R., ed. (2004) T210 Block One: The Environment, Risk and Public Health, Milton Keynes, The Open University.