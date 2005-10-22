An Essay on The Big Bang
By Anonymous. Page 1.
It is always a mystery about how the universe began, whether if and when it will end. Astronomers construct hypotheses called cosmological models that try to find the answer.
There are two types of models: Big Bang and Steady State.
However, based on large amounts of observational evidence, the Big Bang theory best explains the creation of the universe. The Big Bang model postulates that around 15 to 20 billion years ago, the universe violently exploded into being, in an event called the Big Bang. Before the Big Bang, all of the matter and radiation of our present universe were packed together in the primeval fireball - an extremely hot dense state from which the universe rapidly expanded.1
The Big Bang was the start of time and space. The matter and radiation of that early stage rapidly expanded and cooled. Several million years later, it condensed into galaxies. The universe has continued to expand, and the galaxies have continued moving away from each other ever since. Today the universe is still expanding, as astronomers have observed.
The Steady State model says that the universe does not evolve or change in time. There was no beginning in the past, nor will there be change in the future. This model assumes the perfect cosmological principle. This principle says that the universe is the same everywhere on the large scale, at all times.2 It maintains the same average density of matter forever.
There is observational evidence that can prove the Big Bang model is more reasonable than the Steady State model.
